Kendrick Lamar dropped a video for “Humble” yesterday (March 30), a new song from his forthcoming album. While the track primarily details all the reasons why his competition should “Be humble, sit down,” one section of the song’s lyrics and visuals discuss his preferences when it comes to a woman’s body. Per Genius:

I’m so fuckin’ sick and tired of the Photoshop
Show me somethin’ natural like Afro on Richard Pryor
Show me somethin’ natural like ass with some stretchmarks
Still will take you down right on your mama’s couch in Polo socks, ayy

The reaction was mixed. Some Black women online pushed back on the idea of a man policing women’s looks. Some others took issue with the use of a model with light skin. Still others said that while they are already quite secure in their bodies, thank you very much, they still appreciate the body positive shout:

Watch the video above and decide for yourself.

