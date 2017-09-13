Issa Rae’s work uplifts the beauty of Black women—no matter how awkward or insecure they may be—depicting them with narrative and cinematographic complexity. CoverGirl recognized Rae’s own beauty when it named the “Insecure” creator as its newest celebrity spokesperson yesterday (September 12).

@issarae YES, you better believe it beautiful, the secret is finally out and we couldn't be happier! YOU ARE EVERYTHING and we are so honored to welcome you to the #COVERGIRL family!



Both Rae and the beauty company announced the news via social media posts. Rae told Buzzfeed that she hopes her involvement will help others avoid makeup shading snafus like this one she experienced in college:

“My first experience with makeup was my freshman year of college. It was the first big night going out to a club,” she said. It was before YouTube tutorials (how did we ever survive?!), and she was too embarrassed to ask her friends for help because she thought they were beauty experts. “Then, looking back on the pictures, I laughed like, ‘Y’all were not makeup experts. I held you to too high of a standard.’” “But I just remember not knowing what to do and went to my local drugstore to buy foundation. Didn’t test it out, but was like, ‘This looks like my skin, right?’ and just smeared it like it was lotion,” she recalled. “I thought I was ready showing up to my friend’s place. My friends were like, ‘Girl, no, take that off.’ And then they helped match my shade and reapply. This experience reminds me of why I’m excited to be a CoverGirl, and how I can help other people find what works for them.”

Twitter users, including some of Rae’s “Insecure” colleagues, excitedly responded to the announcement. The following tweets capture their enthusiasm:

I’m bout to run to every CVS, RITE AID & WALGREENS and just WAIT for @issarae’s @covergirl line… https://t.co/vReZUoQoyv — Yvonne Orji (@YvonneOrji) September 12, 2017

BREAKING: Issa Rae just announced as the new face of #Covergirl.



Me: pic.twitter.com/hrMISkJqJ3 — NUFF (@nuffsaidNY) September 12, 2017

Bout to be in all the make up aisles https://t.co/DNokbwyNCz — Jay Ellis (@JayREllis) September 12, 2017

@IssaRae is doing big things. new face for @COVERGIRL .. A long way from ABG on YouTube. I’m so proud! #BlackGirlsRock pic.twitter.com/NXcNH4BskY — nezabelle (@nezabelleblogs) September 12, 2017



Rae also celebrated the conclusion of “Insecure’s” second season on Sunday night (September 10). The HBO comedy will return for a third season on a to-be-announced date.