"Insecure" creator and star Issa Rae confirmed via Twitter today (August 8) that her HBO comedy series, currently three episodes into its second season, will return for a third:
It’s hella official! #InsecureHBO has been renewed for another season on @HBO. @insecurehbo pic.twitter.com/6Bsc6H1cfG
— Issa Rae (@IssaRae) August 8, 2017
Season two follows Rae's protagonist and her friend Molly (Yvonne Orji, "Love That Girl!") as they navigate romance, workplace tensions and their own friendship. Episode four airs this coming Sunday night (August 13).