ABC is developing a new comedy from comedian and actress Zainab Johnson ("Cuffing Season") about a Muslim model confronting career worries and family struggles.

Deadline broke news of the comedy yesterday (January 17) with the following description:

The project centers on a beautiful Muslim model as she inches toward her 30th birthday. As her career starts to slow down, she's confronted by challenges she never faced before and starts questioning the choices she's making with her life. When she's forced to move back home with her opinionated brothers, she discovers that they're all on the same quest to reinvent themselves.

The outlet reports that the still-untitled project grew out of a story from Johnson, a Black Muslim woman, and writer Tom Straw ("Nurse Jackie"). Fellow comedic actress Wanda Sykes ("Black-ish") and her Push It Productions partner Page Hurwitz ("Last Comic Standing") will executive produce with Straw.

Johnson won the American Black Film Festival's 2013 Comedy Wings competition and made it to "Last Comic Standing's" 2014 semi-finals. She co-hosts the relationships podcast "Just Friends" with comedian Sydney Castillo ("Hell Date").

Johnson is not the only Black creator behind a new ABC series. Deadline also reported yesterday that the network ordered a new untitled legal drama from Shonda Rhimes' ("How to Get Away with Murder," "Scandal") production company, Shondaland.

(H/t Hidden Remote)