Who says big elections only come in even years? Yesterday’s (November 7) off-cycle election showed that heading to the polls still matters. Here are some key results:

Hoboken, New Jersey just elected the first turbaned Sikh mayor in American history.



Well done, Ravi Singh Bhalla! And well done, America! pic.twitter.com/Gqc65o4obE — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) November 8, 2017

——

Andrea Jenkins is now the first openly trans woman of color elected to the city council of a major U.S. city. Congratulations @annapoetic! Congratulations Minneapolis! #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/8zCmcgZblR — Women’s March (@womensmarch) November 8, 2017

Related:

Trans woman Althea Garrison was elected to the MA state leg in 1992, serving one term. She’s alive today, and ran for Boston city council this year. pic.twitter.com/i3gwmHKY8R — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) November 8, 2017

Bob Marshall, who helped introduce the anti LGBT bathroom bill and anti Sharia bill in Virginia, just defeated by Danica Roem, first transgender person elected to House. Karma is real and she’s winning. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 8, 2017

——

Philly elected a top prosecutor who has sued the Philly PD 75 times, hates the death penalty, and was called “the Black Lives Matter candidate.” https://t.co/Fiep40LM4r — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 8, 2017

——

Congratulations to Sudanese-American Mazahir Salih on winning a seat on the Iowa City Council! Mazahir is the first Muslim woman and immigrant to serve on the council. pic.twitter.com/zIdPCLYHNp — Women’s March (@womensmarch) November 8, 2017

——

Before tonight the most women serving in the Virginia House of Delegates was 19. As of this moment, with several additional races uncalled, we have elected 23 Democratic women! Democratic women are flipping seats and making history. pic.twitter.com/97iWM9vEbq — EMILY’s List (@emilyslist) November 8, 2017

Related:

Kathy Tran came to the U.S. as a refugee from Vietnam when she was an infant. Tonight, she became the first Asian American woman elected to the Virginia House of Delegates. Congrats @kathykltran! pic.twitter.com/NSynRwHJ7d — Women’s March (@womensmarch) November 8, 2017

Elizabeth Guzman and Hala Ayala both defeated Republican incumbents tonight to become the first-ever Latinas elected to the Virginia House of Delegates! #ElectionDay #VirginiaElection pic.twitter.com/6XApF5WTrO — Women’s March (@womensmarch) November 8, 2017

——

Y’all. My mother @ViLyles made history tonight. She is the FIRST EVER Black woman elected Mayor of Charlotte, NC! pic.twitter.com/Acq5ZeVE2y — Aisha Alexander (@AishaThinker) November 8, 2017

——

Say hello to the new Governor of Virginia and the new Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, a true democratic Coalition has won in Virginia despite the racism that they faced! Governor elect Northam and Lieutenant Governor elect Fairfax! Get the word out! @AP pic.twitter.com/mK4MZlk800 — Mr. Reynolds (@melreynoldsU) November 8, 2017

Related:

Justin Fairfax makes history as the new Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, only the second black candidate to win statewide in Virginia, and the first since Doug Wilder in 1989. pic.twitter.com/wgOXdq2VoV — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 8, 2017

By electing Ralph Northam, the people of Virginia completely rejected Donald J. Trump. Thank you, from all of us. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) November 8, 2017

——

The people of Maine have spoken loudly and clearly in support of more affordable health care — not less. #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/ygQThc2wl0 — Maine Democrats (@MaineDems) November 8, 2017

——

Why you vote in state races: not just to have your side control the governor’s mansion, but also for redistricting, clean vs dirty air, whether Medicaid gets expanded or cut, whether education gets funded or cut, and to elect the offices that control/protect your right to vote. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 8, 2017



