Who says big elections only come in even years? Yesterday’s (November 7) off-cycle election showed that heading to the polls still matters. Here are some key results:

——

Related:

——

——

——

Related:

——

——

Related:

——

——


See other historic wins here, courtesy of The Huffington Post.

Tags: 
Politics
Election
Ravi Singh Bhalla
Andrea Jenkins
Althea Garrison
Danica Roem
Larry Krasner
Mazahir Salih
Kathy Tran
Elizabeth Guzman
Hala Ayala
Justin Fairfax
Ralph Northam
Vi Lyles
Health
Criminal Justice
Affordable Care Act
Maine