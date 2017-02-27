Didn’t get to see “Get Out” this weekend? You’re behind the curve, as thousands headed to theaters to see Jordan Peele’s new movie tackle race relations in suburban America via the unexpected—but totally logical—lens of the horror genre.

The film, which opened on Friday (February 24), made more than $30 million over the weekend, knocking “The Lego Batman Movie” from the top spot. And it has a rare 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which means critics universally agree that it’s a excellent movie. In fact, it currently sits at number 51 on the site’s list of all-time greatest films. Chance the Rapper was so moved that he bought out a theater in Chicago yesterday (February 26). Need more incentive to see it? These tweets say it all.

#getout One of the best movies I've seen in a long time. All the hidden messages and truth on racism & the appropriations of black culture. — S. (@sopharush) February 27, 2017

DID I NOT TELL YALL #GETOUT WAS INCREDIBLE!! BEST FILM ACROSS ANY GENRE IN AWHILE GO SEE IT TODAY! Cc: @LilRel4 @JordanPeele — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 26, 2017

The moral of the movie of "Get Out" is pic.twitter.com/irMFj7VFYO — Jammin🌊 (@jasmonet1512) February 27, 2017

white girl: hey 😊

me, someone who just seen Get Out: pic.twitter.com/sJDky1mg9v — †✞ (@6PAPl) February 27, 2017

When you’re in an interracial relationship and you just watched "Get Out" pic.twitter.com/DhaJ74xWa3 — The HBCURoundTable ™ (@HBCU_Roundtable) February 27, 2017