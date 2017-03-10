We don’t know what the weather is doing in your part of the country, but over here on the East Coast, it’s pretty frightful. So this video of Tank and the Bangas rocking NPR’s Washington D.C. headquarters—in all of the bright colors to boot—is a welcome treat today (March 10).

The group won NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest, where the public radio organization searches for the next big musical thing. The panel of judges, which includes Anthony Hamilton and Miguel, unanimously picked the group for the third annual installment of the contest. Hamilton on the group: “She’s a beast and their music makes you feel good. Makes you wanna move somethin’. Her personality’s electric and shines through. I like how they mix it up—they got fun, soul, jazz and even hip-hop in there…. I can’t wait to hear more from them.”

The 2015 winner, Fantastic Negrito, just won a Grammy for best contemporary blues album. And last year’s winer, violinist Gaelynn Lea, is currently on a world tour. Tank and the Bangs will soon embark on its own tour of NPR member stations in hopes of growing its audience and achieving similar success. Watch their uplifting performance above, and learn more about the group on its website.