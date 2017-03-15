Pixar just released a teaser trailer for its next film, and it is gorgeous. “Coco” follows 12-year-old Miguel as he travels through the land of the dead on a journey to prove his musical talent and reveal some generational secrets about his Mexican family’s history. As A.V. Club notes, the film is a departure for a company whose feature-length offerings starring humans have all featured White protagonists. Pixar’s 2015 short “Sanjay’s Super Team” starred a South Asian boy.

Starring the voices of newcomer Anthony Gonzalez, Benjamin Bratt (“Star”) and Gael Garía Bernal (“Mozart in the Jungle”), the film is directed by Lee Unkrich (“Toy Story 3”). Watch the music-fueled trailer above. The film is scheduled for a November 22, 2017, release.