Today (March 20) marks the first of a four-day Senate Committee on the Judiciary confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch. Gorsuch is President Donald Trump’s pick to replace Justice Antonin Scalia on the court, and The Washington Post reports that he has widespread support from Senate Republicans who are hoping to add a conservative voice to the court.

Meanwhile, Senate Dems and Independents—who are outnumbered 52 to 48—hope to keep him off the bench, with some advocating for the use of a filibuster, which would require 60 senators to vote for Gorsuch. While many attribute the push back at least in part to the GOP’s refusal to confirm President Barack Obama’s pick for the court, Merrick Garland, Dems argue that Gorsuch’s record does not put people first.

WATCH: Senate Dems will hold Judge #Gorsuch accountable for his record of placing the powerful over the powerless. pic.twitter.com/IwzJG57VmA — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) March 20, 2017



Read the questionnaire Gorsuch submitted ahead of the hearing here, brush up on his previous rulings here and watch the hearing live above.