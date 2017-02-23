The first feature-length documentary on late poet and activist Maya Angelou is now available to stream for free.

"Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise," named after her 1978 poetry collection, premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival and aired on PBS' "American Masters" series Tuesday (February 21). The nearly-two-hour film incorporates archival footage and new commentary to bring Angelou's 86-year life to screen.

It features never-before seen interviews with Angelou that, according to the film's website, she conducted with directors Bob Hercules ("A Good Man") and Rita Coburn Whack ("Mobsters") shortly before her 2014 death from still-publicly-unknown causes. Those interviews offer new insight into various life events that she incorporated into her writing, including surviving childhood rape, performing as a nightclub dancer and singer, and befriending and working with James Baldwin and Malcolm X. Oprah Winfrey, Alfre Woodard, Common and Angelou's son, Guy Johnson, contribute guest interviews.

Watch "Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise" above.