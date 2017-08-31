She may live in New Orleans now, but Solange Knowles is still a proud Houstonian. The artist announced a benefit concert yesterday (August 30) that will support her hometown, which is currently struggling with destructive flooding and the forced displacement of nearly 30,000 residents following Hurricane Harvey.

I will be doing a special “Orions Rise” show in Boston, and ALL proceeds will go towards Hurricane Harvey Relief. I’m committed to partnering with organizations on the ground in Houston and making contributions to uplift the city that raised me with so much love. See you September 28th Boston, I thank you in advance for making this a special meaningful night ! A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on Aug 30, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT



Knowles announced via her Instagram account that she will add an extra performance to her “Orion’s Rise” concert series at Boston’s Orpheum Theatre on September 28. All proceeds from the show, which also features an appearance from the jazz-fusion The Sun Ra Arkestra, will support ongoing Harvey relief efforts. Without naming specific organizations, the “A Seat at the Table” artist wrote that she is ”committed to partnering with organizations on the ground in Houston and making contributions to uplift the city that raised me with so much love.”

Billboard reports that Knowles also added an October 3 performance at New York City’s Radio Music Hall. For that show, she will donate $3 from each ticket sold to Harvey relief—a number Billboard says pays homage to her upbringing in Houston’s Third Ward.

Variety reports that Knowles’ sister and fellow proud Houston native Beyoncé is fundraising for local service organizations Bread is Life and the Greater Houston Community Foundation through her BeyGOOD philanthropic initiative.