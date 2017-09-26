National Football League (NFL) players and team owners rejected President Donald Trump’s calls to fire protesting athletes by kneeling, linking arms and staying in locker rooms during pre-game national anthems all weekend. The actions received a mix of praise and criticism, including the sentiment that league executives (including Trump-supporting team owners like Shahid Khan, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones) co-opted and erased the original goal of the protests: to denounce police violence against Black Americans.

Eric Reid understands the origin of the protests better than most. The San Francisco 49ers safety first took a knee alongside former teammate and current free agent Colin Kaepernick on September 12, 2016. In an editorial published by The New York Times yesterday (September 25), Reid makes it clear that the kneeling was a specific reaction to the racism that rules the American criminal justice system.

The Baton Rouge native describes feeling moved to act after learning about Alton Sterling, who Baton Rouge Police Department officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake killed in 2016. “This could have happened to any of my family members who still live in the area,” Reid writes. “I felt furious, hurt and hopeless. I wanted to do something, but didn’t know what or how to do it.”

Here’s how he describes the decision to kneel during the national anthem:

That’s when my faith moved me to take action. I looked to James 2:17, which states, “Faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead.” I knew I needed to stand up for what is right. I approached Colin the Saturday before our next game to discuss how I could get involved with the cause, but also how we could make a more powerful and positive impact on the social justice movement. We spoke at length about many of the issues that face our community, including systemic oppression against people of color, police brutality and the criminal justice system. We also discussed how we could use our platform, provided to us by being professional athletes in the NFL, to speak for those who are voiceless. After hours of careful consideration, and even a visit from Nate Boyer, a retired Green Beret and former NFL player, we came to the conclusion that we should kneel, rather than sit, the next day during the anthem as a peaceful protest. We chose to kneel because it’s a respectful gesture. I remember thinking our posture was like a flag flown at half-mast to mark a tragedy.