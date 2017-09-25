President Donald Trump kicked off the weekend with a Friday (September 22) rally in Huntsville, Alabama. There, he called on National Football League (NFL) owners to fire “son of a bitch” players who protest during the national anthem. His invocation of athletes like Colin Kaepernick—who sit, kneel, raise a fist or otherwise demonstrate during the national anthem in protest of police violence against Black people—made it clear that Trump thinks Black players who use their platforms for protest should not have jobs.

Trump then used Saturday (September 23) to tweet about the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) Stephen Curry. During a Friday media day, the Golden State Warrior said that, as a member of the championship-winning team, he didn’t plan to accept a prospective White House invitation. Trump responded the next day with a tweet rescinding Curry’s invitation—a move that provoked criticism from Warriors coach Steve Kerr, Curry’s on-court opponent LeBron James and many other NBA personalities who support players’ rights to protest racism and the Trump administration.

James issued a critical tweet before explaining his support of Curry in a video via his Uninterrupted content platform:

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

“It’s not about dividing. We as American people need to come together even stronger.” — @KingJames responds to @realDonaldTrump’s comments. pic.twitter.com/UHpzXpb42K — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 23, 2017



The Warriors share their hometown of Oakland with a Major League Baseball (MLB) team, the Athletics. On Saturday, that team’s catcher Bruce Maxwell became the first MLB player to take a knee during the national anthem:



Maxwell, who is Black, referenced Trump’s lack of empathy for people of color while talking to Yahoo! Sports’ Jeff Passan about why he chose to protest:

In my conversation with Bruce Maxwell, he said Donald Trump grew up in a “golden bubble,” lacks empathy toward issues people of color face. pic.twitter.com/KhLwueqJCQ — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 24, 2017



As CNN reports, on Sunday (September 24), players in nearly every NFL game protested Trump’s criticism, with some taking knees, linking arms and even completely skipping the field during the national anthem. The following tweets include photos of some of those demonstrations:

Sunday in the NFL pic.twitter.com/bNIyyFVkpc — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) September 24, 2017

Multiple players on both the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars took a knee during the national anthem in the first NFL game today pic.twitter.com/lSz7IcwhBm — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 24, 2017

Dolphins’ Jay Ajayi among players wearing T-shirts in support of Colin Kaepernick anthem protest before Sunday’s Jets game. Via @aldiazphoto pic.twitter.com/MI2g3af7qc — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) September 24, 2017



The last photo shows Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, the only NFL team majority-owner of color, linking arms with his players prior to a game in London. The New York Daily News notes that Khan, like several senior NFL executives, contributed money to Trump’s campaign. He and another Trump supporter, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, shared their own statements supporting players’ rights to protest and dismissing Trump’s call for firing players:

Statement from our Owner Shad Khan: pic.twitter.com/bbAJKpqZ3w — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 24, 2017

Statement from #Patriots Chairman & CEO Robert Kraft: pic.twitter.com/f5DJeK0Woj — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 24, 2017



Khan and Kraft’s statements accompanied others issued by NFL team owners who say they support players’ right to protest:

Statement from Arthur Blank: pic.twitter.com/20DH3DHc4e — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 23, 2017

Statement from Miami Dolphins Owner and Founder of Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) Stephen Ross. pic.twitter.com/6W3mXwJO6M — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 23, 2017

Statement from Buffalo Bills Owners Terry and Kim Pegula. pic.twitter.com/i3D5xzBBSn — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) September 24, 2017



Sunday’s NFL actions occurred in tandem with those from the

Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), whose players were among the first professional athletes to protest police violence. USA Today reports that before game one of the WNBA finals last night, members of the Minnesota Lynx linked arms during the national anthem. Their final opponents, the Los Angeles Sparks, stayed in the locker room:

The scene at Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. The Lynx link arms during the anthem, the Sparks stay in the locker room. pic.twitter.com/jckFULAvux — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 24, 2017



The protest dominated media coverage throughout the weekend, but they didn’t impress everyone. Many critics called out the actions—particularly the linking of arms—as non-committal stances against Trump’s comments instead of Kaepernick’s original target: police violence. These tweets capture that criticism:

These NFL players linking arms was a total cop out. — elexus jionde (@Lexual__) September 25, 2017

get this corny “NFL players standing and linking arms in unity” bullshit outta here. that’s glorified square dancing, not a protest — Rahul (@rahooIigan) September 25, 2017