The life of Master P, government name Percy Miller, is a step closer to its big screen debut. “King of the South” is set to begin filming in Miller’s hometown of New Orleans this summer, and per a statement issued yesterday (March 28), Queen Latifah (“Star”) and Wendell Pierce (“Confirmation”) will be on set. Their roles have not yet been announced.

Miller founded independent hip-hop label No Limit Records in the ’90s, propelling the Southern sound onto record charts worldwide. The film will follow the entrepreneur’s beginnings in the Calliope Projects and show how he made it to Forbes’ highest-paid entertainers list.

“The timing is right for me to tell my story,” Master P said in the statement. “It was tough back then, especially being from the South. New Orleans was the murder capital at the time. I want others to learn from my mistakes and understand my work ethic of never giving up, no matter what it may look like.”

Per IMDB, Miller will star as himself. His son, Romeo Miller—who has a long list of acting credits—is also reportedly slated to appear. No word yet regarding the director or a distribution deal.

Producers are holding an open casting for New Orleans natives in April. Click here for details.

(H/t Fader)