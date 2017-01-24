Netflix purchased distribution rights to actress and comedian Jessica Williams' new film ahead of its world premiere as the Sundance Film Festival's Closing Night selection.

Deadline reported the acquisition of the comedy yesterday (January 23). "The Incredible Jessica James" stars Williams, who also executive produced the film, as a New York City-based playwright navigating a possible new relationship while simultaneously dealing with a recent breakup. Chris O'Dowd ("The IT Crowd") portrays the lead's love interest. Lakeith Stanfield ("Atlanta") and Noël Wells ("Master of None") also co-star. Jim Strouse ("Grace is Gone") wrote and directed the movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film sold for $3 million; Netflix did not respond to requests to confirm by press time.

"The Incredible Jessica James" premieres January 27 at the Sundance Film Festival. Deadline reports that Netflix will release it worldwide later this year.