On Friday (March 24), the New York City Police Department (NYPD)’s disciplinary review of the officer who killed unarmed teenager Ramarley Graham concluded that Richard Haste was guilty in the shooting.

Per New York Daily News, Deputy Commissioner Rosemarie Maldonado ruled that Haste “exercised poor tactical judgment leading up to the discharge of his firearm” and “acted with intent to cause serious physical injury leading to the death [of Graham]” and recommended that he be fired. Instead, the NYPD allowed him to resign yesterday (March 26).

In February 2012, Haste and other officers forced their way in a New York City home and killed 18-year-old Ramarley in front of his family. Haste claimed that he thought the teen was armed, but no gun was found. Haste is White. Graham was Black. While Haste escaped criminal charges for the 2012 shooting, the city settled a wrongful death suit with his family for $3.9 million in 2015. Graham’s death and the subsequent lack of indictment for Haste and other involved officers sparked protests and calls for their dismissal.

Graham’s mother, Constance Malcom, is not happy about the resignation. She held a press conference with supporters today (March 27) outside police headquarters. From her speech:

You’ve shown us time and time again that Black life doesn't matter to you. ... [Mayor de Blasio] talks about bridging the gap between our communities and the NYPD—start by giving us accountability. … At the end of the day, Richard Haste is walking scott free. We don’t even know if he has a pension, is he able to walk around carrying a gun? … How can I move forward and heal? There’s no room for that because I still have no answers. But I guarantee I will never give up. … We’re gonna do whatever can to be sure that John Mcloughlin and Scott Morris are fired.



The family relayed five demands during the press conference:

Fire Sargeant Scott Morris and Officer John Mcloughlin, two other officers involved in the shooting.



Publically release the report from NYPD deputy commissioner for trials Rosemarie Maldonado.



Block Richard Haste from being able to collect benefits from the NYPD.



Block Richard Haste from being able to carry a gun in New York City.



Set up a meeting between Constnace Malcolm, Mayor de Blasio and Police Commissioner O’Neill.



Watch the press conference below: