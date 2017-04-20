Rachel Dolezal has been in the news, sure. But yesterday (April 19), The Stranger published “The Heart of Whiteness: Ijeoma Oluo Interviews Rachel Dolezal, the White Woman Who Identifies as Black.” Oluo’s article has been called  “a pretty great example of why Dolezal refuses to talk to Black women,” “the only interesting thing about Rachel Dolezal” and “the only thing you need to read about Dolezal ever again.”

Oluo took to Twitter last night to explain why her article  is resonating with readers—and what it says about the current state of media. Here’s the most important thread about media and inclusion you will read today:


Read Oluo’s profile here.

