Rachel Dolezal has been in the news, sure. But yesterday (April 19), The Stranger published “The Heart of Whiteness: Ijeoma Oluo Interviews Rachel Dolezal, the White Woman Who Identifies as Black.” Oluo’s article has been called “a pretty great example of why Dolezal refuses to talk to Black women,” “the only interesting thing about Rachel Dolezal” and “the only thing you need to read about Dolezal ever again.”

Oluo took to Twitter last night to explain why her article is resonating with readers—and what it says about the current state of media. Here’s the most important thread about media and inclusion you will read today:

The response to my Dolezal piece has been overwhelming. Thank you to all who reached out. I want to point out something important : — Ijeoma Oluo (@IjeomaOluo) April 19, 2017

This piece was written by a black woman working w a black editor (@mudede ). If you are wondering why a piece like this didn't happen sooner — Ijeoma Oluo (@IjeomaOluo) April 19, 2017

Understand how much of this Dolezal conversation has been dominated by white voices. How often these interviews were done by white journos — Ijeoma Oluo (@IjeomaOluo) April 19, 2017

Understand that this debate of black female identity has largely silenced actual black women. — Ijeoma Oluo (@IjeomaOluo) April 19, 2017

& understand that with all the places I write for, @mudede is the only black editor I've gotten to work with in about two years, 1 of 2 ever — Ijeoma Oluo (@IjeomaOluo) April 19, 2017

Maybe next time pubs want a great piece on black female identity that gets so much traffic it breaks the damn site- they'll hire black women — Ijeoma Oluo (@IjeomaOluo) April 19, 2017

And every main publisher out there - get you some black editors. It is 2017 for chrissakes. — Ijeoma Oluo (@IjeomaOluo) April 19, 2017



