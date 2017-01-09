Stars of color shone with key wins and meaningful speeches at last night's (January 8) Golden Globes ceremony.

From what Mic called the most racially diverse pool of Globes nominees ever came major victories across television and film categories. For the latter, "Moonlight" won "Best Motion Picture—Drama." "I see this film's reception as optimism," said director Barry Jenkins about the film's near-universal critical acclaim to the Los Angeles Times. "I see it as a sign that we should tell the truth, our stories, more often and more consistently. They say Black films don't travel but look at this."

Viola Davis won her first Golden Globe, for "Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture," for her part in "Fences." Davis discussed her win's importance, particularly for portraying an "average person," in her backstage interview (captured above by Variety). "Very seldom does the average person get their due, especially with people of color," she said. "It's always biopics... But I also like the stories of the smaller people." Davis also discussed Donald Trump."I believe that it is our responsibility to uphold what it is to be an American," she said. "We've fallen short a lot because there is no way that we can have anyone in office that is not an extension of our own belief system. So then, what does that say about us? And I think that, if you answer that question, I think that that says it all."

On the TV side, Tracee Ellis Ross won the "Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy" award for her work on "Black-ish." The Root noted that Ross is the first Black woman to win in this category since 1983, when Debbie Allen received the award for "Fame." Ross dedicated her victory to women of color. "This is for all of the women, women of color and colorful people whose stories, ideas, thoughts are not always considered worthy and valid and important," she said. "But I want you to know that I see you, we see you."