Marvel released the first synopsis and full cast list for Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther" feature film in a statement yesterday (January 26).

The statement, which also announced the beginning of production, included the following summary:

"Black Panther" follows T'Challa who, after the events of "Captain America: Civil War," returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as king. However, when an old enemy reappears on the radar, T'Challa's mettle as king and Black Panther is tested when he is drawn into a conflict that puts the entire fate of Wakanda and the world at risk.

Chadwick Boseman ("Get On Up") originated the T'Challa/Black Panther film character in "Captain America: Civil War," and will portray him in the upcoming feature. Marvel's announcement also confirmed these previously announced stars: Lupita Nyong'o ("Queen of Katwe"), Michael B. Jordan ("Creed"), Danai Gurira ("The Walking Dead"), Daniel Kaluuya ("Get Out"), Angela Bassett ("Close to the Enemy"), Forest Whitaker ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story") and Sterling K. Brown ("This is Us").

Other actors confirmed in the announcement include Letitia Wright ("Urban Hymn"), Andy Serkis ("Star Wars: The Force Awakens"), Martin Freeman ("Sherlock"), John Kani ("Captain America: Civil War") and Florence Kasumba ("Emerald City").

"Black Panther" is based on Marvel's first Black superhero and will be the first of the company's film properties to star a predominantly Black cast.