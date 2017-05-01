The EPA has removed a page all about climate change from its website.

This is what it used to look like:

Colorlines screenshot of archived EPA 'climate change' page, taken on May 1, 2017.

This is what it looks like now:

Colorlines screenshot of the current EPA 'climate change' page, taken on May 1, 2017.

The federal agency released a statement stating its site is “undergoing changes that reflect the agency’s new direction under President Donald Trump and [EPA] Administrator Scott Pruitt.” Removing this page also removes easy public access to science and data surrounding climate change.

The agency’s public affairs associate J.P. Freire said in the statement: “As EPA renews its commitment to human health and clean air, land, and water, our website needs to reflect the views of the leadership of the agency. We want to eliminate confusion by removing outdated language first and making room to discuss how we’re protecting the environment and human health by partnering with states and working within the law.”

This change took place April 28, the day before the People’s Climate March, when upwards of 200,000 people took to the streets of Washington, D.C. to protest the administration’s climate policy.

Though speculation began in January that the president ordered the EPA to remove this information, nothing happened until this past weekend. However, the phrase “climate change” was deleted from the White House’s website immediately following inauguration.