In a move that surprised no one, the Senate voted yesterday (July 25) to reopen the debate on repealing the Affordable Care Act, also know as Obamacare. The vote relied on the support of John McCain (R-AZ), who later delivered a speech from the floor in which he 1.) Implored the body to move away from partisanship and “return to regular order” and 2.) called the GOP’s replacement “a shell of a bill” that he “will not vote for.”

Then, at 9:22 last night, the Better Care Reconciliation Act—the Trumpcare bill McCain said he would not stand behind—came up for a vote. The measure failed 43-57, but McCain was among the 43 GOP members who voted for it.

Twitter users cycled through most of the stages of grief, but seemed most content to express their anger (stage two) that a man who just used taxpayer-sponsored health insurance to pay for brain surgery that Vox estimates would cost $76,000 without coverage flew back to Washington D.C. and voted not once, but twice to take away insurance for millions of people. Here’s a sampling of those reactions.

These Nine Republicans voted against the Senate Repeal & Replace of 'Obamacare' tonight & John McCain wasn't one of them. pic.twitter.com/s1ARRqsIdo — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) July 26, 2017

So it happened. McCain returned to the Senate to a standing ovation, and promptly voted to take away millions of people's healthcare. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) July 25, 2017

*John McCain with his last dying breathe*



"Come closer"



....



"Closer"



...



John: "Fuck Poor People" pic.twitter.com/m7Ows8PGUR — Shane Ravello 🇹🇹 (@ShaneRavello) July 25, 2017

John McCain and his wife are worth over $120 million. He thinks *he* deserves taxpayer funded care, but that hardworking Americans do not. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) July 25, 2017

Seriously: Analysis of McCain that hails his "independence" without noting his lockstep support for party priorities is just hagiography. — Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) July 25, 2017

I just listened to McCain's speech and I am again baffled by it. How is it compatible with the 2 votes he made today? — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) July 26, 2017