In a move that surprised no one, the Senate voted yesterday (July 25) to reopen the debate on repealing the Affordable Care Act, also know as Obamacare. The vote relied on the support of John McCain (R-AZ), who later delivered a speech from the floor in which he 1.) Implored the body to move away from partisanship and “return to regular order” and 2.) called the GOP’s replacement “a shell of a bill” that he “will not vote for.”

Then, at 9:22 last night, the Better Care Reconciliation Act—the Trumpcare bill McCain said he would not stand behind—came up for a vote. The measure failed 43-57, but McCain was among the 43 GOP members who voted for it.

Twitter users cycled through most of the stages of grief, but seemed most content to express their anger (stage two) that a man who just used taxpayer-sponsored health insurance to pay for brain surgery that Vox estimates would cost $76,000 without coverage flew back to Washington D.C. and voted not once, but twice to take away insurance for millions of people. Here’s a sampling of those reactions.

Affordable Care Act
Trumpcare
John McCain
Better Care Reconciliation Act
Trump Presidency
Health
Politics