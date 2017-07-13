The Television Academy announced the nominees for the 69th Emmy Awards today (July 13), and four creators of color rose to the top with multiple nominations:

Riz Ahmed: Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie (“The Night Of”), Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series (“Girls”)



Aziz Ansari for “Master of None”: Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series



Ava DuVernay for “13th”: Outstanding Directing For A Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special, Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program



Donald Glover for “Atlanta”: Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series



Other nominated performers of color include Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”), who faces off against Glover and Ansari in the lead actor in a comedy series category; Sterling K. Brown (“This is Us”) for lead actor in a drama series; Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”) for lead in a comedy series; Viola Davis (“How to Get Away With Murder”) for outstanding lead actress in a drama series; Titus Burgess “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy; Ron Cephus Jones (“This is Us”) and Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”) for supporting actor in a drama; Leslie Jones (“SNL”) for supporting actress in a comedy; Regina King (“American Crime”) for supporting actress in a limited series; Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Uzo Aduba (“Orange is the New Black”) and Thandie Newton (“Westworld”) for supporting actress in a drama series; Dave Chappelle (“SNL”) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (“SNL”) for guest actor in a comedy series; B.D. Wong (Mr. Robot”) and Brian Tyree Henry (“This is Us”) for outstanding guest actor in a drama; Wanda Sykes (“black-ish”) and Angela Bassett (“Master of None”) for guest actress in a comedy; Cicely Tyson (“How to Get Away With Murder”) and Laverne Cox (“Orange is the New Black”) for guest actress in a drama; Mindy Kaling for outstanding actress in a short form comedy or drama series for her work in “Con Man” and “secs & EXECS”; and W. Kamau Bell for hosting “United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell.”

See the full list of nominees here. The 69th Emmy Awards will air live on CBS on September 17 at 8 p.m. EDT.