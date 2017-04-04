Today (April 4) marks Beyoncé and Jay Z’s ninth wedding anniversary. To celebrate, Beyoncé released “Die With You,” uploading both the single and video to Tidal.

The video features previously unreleased home video footage of the Knowles-Carter family, set over a piano-driven track that finds Bey sitting at the piano and singing, “’Cause darling, I wake up just to sleep with ya, I open my eyes so I could see with ya, and I live so I can die with ya.”

Of course, the Internet freaked out when the video surfaced online.

Bey rereleased die with you on tidal but I have Apple Music pic.twitter.com/NupygPLfBH — jackie ∞ (@saintkwes) April 4, 2017

Beyoncé knows how to get my allergies all worked up.... — ✨Justine✨ (@UniquelyJustine) April 4, 2017

still waiting for someone with actual authority to name 4/4 national Beyoncé Day #beyonce #diewithyou pic.twitter.com/M86xWaLgdX — alisha datwani (@alishadatwani) April 4, 2017



The video appears below, courtesy of BeyoncéCapital.com. Tidal subscribers can click here to watch the extended version with additional footage and access her 63-track anniversary playlist “IV Ever Ever,” which features Tony! Toni! Toné!'s “Anniversary” and Sadé’s “Love Is Stronger Than Pride.”