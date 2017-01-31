It has been an eventful 24-hours for the Department of Justice, and today (January 31), promises to extend the trend. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Yesterday (January 30), acting attorney general Sally Yates issued a statement that made it clear she would not support the president’s executive order that bans travel for nationals of seven countries with predominantly-Muslim populations. “I am not convinced that the executive order is lawful,” she wrote. “Consequently, for as long as I am the acting attorney general, the Department of Justice will not present arguments in defense of the executive order, unless and until I become convinced that it is appropriate to do so.”

 

2. President Donald Trump tweeted about the decision last night, then promptly fired Yates and replaced her with Dana Boente, a U.S. attorney for the eastern district of Virginia.

 

The White House then released a statement about Yates’ dismissal that says she “betrayed the Department of Justice.”

 

But many pointed out online that the attorney general’s duty is to the Constitution—not the DOJ or the president.

 

Then a video clip surfaced of current attorney general nominee, Jeff Sessions, asking Yates during her own confirmation hearing if she would be willing to “say no to the president if he asked for something that’s improper.”

 

3. Sessions is set to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee today at 9:30 a.m. for the vote on his nomination.

 

About 30 NAACP organizers and members were arrested during a sit-in at Session’s Mobile, Alabama, office yesterday. It was the group’s second protest at his office since his nomination was announced.

 

The organizers of the Women’s March on Washington are holding a rally outside the Senate this morning, imploring members to #StopSessions.

 

Watch the vote live below.

