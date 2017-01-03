Update, January 4, 9:49 a.m. ET:
The NAACP members and leadership who initiated a sit-in in Senator Jeff Sessions office were arrested last night.
Breaking: NAACP members protesting Sen. Jeff Sessions arrested in his Alabama office #inners https://t.co/WP2ibwNRmm
Civil disobedience is 1 way for citizens to honor the rule of law. We were arrested to support a @TheJusticeDept for everyone.#stopsessions pic.twitter.com/9rg01gLHU2
In November, President-elect Donald Trump announced that he will nominate Senator Jeff Sessions (R-Ala) to serve as attorney general for his administration. Back in 1986, a Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee rejected Sessions for a federal judgeship because it felt he was racist.
Jeff Sessions has been known to use the word "boy" pic.twitter.com/f7mlfpbAzc
Today, as the 115th Congress officially takes office, the NAACP is staging a sit-in in Session’s office in Mobile, Alabama. NAACP president and CEO Cornell William Brooks says members of the national and state staff will occupy the office until Sessions withdraws his name from consideration—or they are arrested.
The @NAACP & @AlabamaNAACP are occupying the Mobile office of @jeffsessions--untill he withdraws as a AG nominee or we're arrested.@tvonetv pic.twitter.com/7uceDDpz1Y
At press time, Session’s staff had not released a statement via his website or Twitter.
If there are any arrests, please let us know how we may contribute to legal fees! Thank you so much for your activism and strong stand against racism and Sessions as one of Trump's nominees! Many from Boston are going to DC to the counter-inaugural demonstrations on the 20th. All are welcome!
Can I send them anything? Have lunch delivered? A gift basket? Coffee delivery? If I send it to Sessions office, how will I know they will get it? I wonder if anyone locally is doing this?
Thank you!!!
This is awesome. Thank you.
Yes, thank you so much! We appreciate you! Please let us know how we can help you.
Each and every one of you are my hero! You are giving hope to this very troubling time. Thank you a million times over!
Thank you for taking the time to fight the good fight! Hero's one and all.
I and many other are with you 100%!!!!! And we are calling the appropriate chairs in Congress to get this man's nomination shot down.