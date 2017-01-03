Update, January 4, 9:49 a.m. ET:

The NAACP members and leadership who initiated a sit-in in Senator Jeff Sessions office were arrested last night.

Breaking: NAACP members protesting Sen. Jeff Sessions arrested in his Alabama office #inners https://t.co/WP2ibwNRmm — All In w/Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) January 4, 2017

Civil disobedience is 1 way for citizens to honor the rule of law. We were arrested to support a @TheJusticeDept for everyone.#stopsessions pic.twitter.com/9rg01gLHU2 — Cornell Wm. Brooks (@CornellWBrooks) January 4, 2017

In November, President-elect Donald Trump announced that he will nominate Senator Jeff Sessions (R-Ala) to serve as attorney general for his administration. Back in 1986, a Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee rejected Sessions for a federal judgeship because it felt he was racist.

Jeff Sessions has been known to use the word "boy" pic.twitter.com/f7mlfpbAzc — Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) November 17, 2016

Today, as the 115th Congress officially takes office, the NAACP is staging a sit-in in Session’s office in Mobile, Alabama. NAACP president and CEO Cornell William Brooks says members of the national and state staff will occupy the office until Sessions withdraws his name from consideration—or they are arrested.



At press time, Session’s staff had not released a statement via his website or Twitter.