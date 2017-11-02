Beyoncé is no stranger to dropping bombs on social media, and she blew things up yesterday (November 1) with a photo captioned “#TheLionKing 2019.”

Photo: Courtesy of Beyoncé (via Facebook)

As Variety reports, Queen Bey was offered the role of Nala earlier this year, but this is the first confirmation that she signed on for the remake of the 1994 animated Disney film.

She’ll be joined by Donald Glover (Simba), James Earl Jones (reprising his role as Mufasa), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), Alfre Woodard (Sarabi) and Keegan-Michael Key (Kamari). Directed by Jon Favreau, the “live action” film will use CGI animals voiced by the stars, much like his 2016 “The Jungle Book.” “The Lion King” is set to premiere on July 19, 2019.

Predictably, the internet lost it:

ME: “UGH, another Disney Broadway musical.”



*THE LION KING adds BEYONCE, FULL CAST & HANS ZIMMER scoring*



ME:” NAAAANNN IGONYAMAAAAAAA!” pic.twitter.com/gnN8IuEfVH — LeSean Thomas (@LeSeanThomas) November 2, 2017

I am glad the Lion King is being rebooted so we can remember Scar can only be President for so long before Beyoncé shows up & fixes it — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) November 2, 2017

Let me go through the categories Beyoncé could potentially win at least one Oscar in. pic.twitter.com/6QzhlMp0ia — Beysus † Godga (@BeyLovesGaga) November 1, 2017