You might know Taja Lindley as the founder of the Colored Girls Hustle collective, but her art and activism and healing work expand far beyond the group to include her work with Echoing Ida and Harriet’s Apothecary. Lindley’s latest work is “This Ain’t A Eulogy: A Ritual for Re-Membering,” a performance piece adapted to film that draws parallels between the way materials are tossed away in a disposable society and way Black lives are discarded at the hands of the state. The 10-minute film appears above.