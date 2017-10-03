On September 5, the Trump administration announced that it was suspending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protects nearly 800,000 people who immigrated to the United States as children from deportation.

Today (October 3), the Senate Committee on the Judiciary is holding a hearing on that decision. It’s part of the process of creating legislation that will impact those—and other—immigrants before the program officially expires on March 5, 2018.

Click here to watch the hearing live.