Yesterday (May 2), The New York Times and The Washington Post reported that the Department of Justice (DOJ) would not indict Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake, the Baton Rouge Police Department officers who shot and killed Alton Sterling in June 2016. Today (May 3), the DOJ confirmed that decision. Sterling's shooting was caught on tape. The 37-year-old Black man was selling CDs outside a store with the permission of the owner when the White officers approached him, pinned him to the ground and shot him, claiming that he was reaching for a gun.

Local site The Advocate reports that DOJ officials reportedly met with the family this afternoon (May 3) to confirm the decision. Watch them talk about why they did not charge the cops here.

And watch the family's response to the news here.