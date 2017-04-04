Update, April 5, 2:19 p.m. ET:

After receiving major backlash for their new ad, Pepsi issued an apology and promised to pull the commercial.

====

Pepsi dropped a new commercial today (April 4) featuring reality television personality Kendall Jenner, protestors of color, law enforcement officers and a can of Pepsi.

In the nearly three-minute-long spot, Jenner sees a massive action while she's in the middle of a photo shoot. Encouraged by a cute, Brown activist, she whips off her platinum blonde lace front, magically changes into denim and joins the nondescript protest. She then presents a cop with a Pepsi, which not only makes the crowd yell with excitement, but prompts the cop to give a Kanye shrug that signals his newfound sympathy for the oppressed.

Twitter was, of course, not here for the "message" or the corporate brand's use of protest imagery to sell soda. Here's just a smattering of the criticsm that quickly followed the commercial's debut.


Watch it above and tell us what you think.

Tags: 
Police Violence
Activism
Pepsi
Kendall Jenner
Twitter