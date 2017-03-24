After a delay and many party meetings, House Republicans pulled the latest version of the American Health Care Act from consideration today (March 24).

“We just pulled it,” President Donald Trump told The Washington Post. The bill has faced widespread opposition, not just from House Democrats, but from centrist Republicans who think it will hurt their constituencies and from GOP member who don't think it goes far enough to dismantle President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act (ACA).

The change comes after President Trump reportedly told members of his party that if they did not vote for the bill today, they will be “stuck with Obamacare.” In the absence of the vote the ACA will remain in place, and a Congressional Budget Office-projected 24 million people will keep their health insurance coverage, including the 13.3 million people of color who currently depend on Medicare.

House Speaker Paul Ryan is expected to speak soon about the bill. Watch live below.