In January, Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke said that he would enroll the city in Immigration Customs Enforcement’s 287(g) program, which empowers his deputies to arrest and detain undocumented immigrants. This stance—which comes as officials step up immigration raids across the country—prompted immigrant rights group Voces de la Frontera to join with the Coalition for an Inclusive Wisconsin and local Muslim community groups to organize the Day Without Latinxs, Immigrants and Refugees march today (February 13).

Clarke, responded via Facebook, saying: “Please accept my regrets. I will be working with agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement helping them identify criminal illegal aliens and therefore cannot attend your rally being held for me.”



Unsurprisingly, the march moved forwarded, with thousands of Latinos skipping work and school today to protest Clarke’s plan and show the world what it looks like to have a #DayWithoutLatinos. Protestors were expected to come from 25 cities via buses and caravans. Here are some images from the march.

Milwaukee
Milwaukee County
David Clarke
Day Without Latinxs Immigrants and Refugees
Muslim Affairs
#NoWallNoBan