In January, Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke said that he would enroll the city in Immigration Customs Enforcement’s 287(g) program, which empowers his deputies to arrest and detain undocumented immigrants. This stance—which comes as officials step up immigration raids across the country—prompted immigrant rights group Voces de la Frontera to join with the Coalition for an Inclusive Wisconsin and local Muslim community groups to organize the Day Without Latinxs, Immigrants and Refugees march today (February 13).

Clarke, responded via Facebook, saying: “Please accept my regrets. I will be working with agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement helping them identify criminal illegal aliens and therefore cannot attend your rally being held for me.”





Unsurprisingly, the march moved forwarded, with thousands of Latinos skipping work and school today to protest Clarke’s plan and show the world what it looks like to have a #DayWithoutLatinos. Protestors were expected to come from 25 cities via buses and caravans. Here are some images from the march.

.@voces_milwaukee March today in MKE to say...



No school, no work, buy nothing, stop Clarke from implementing 287g.#DayWithoutLatinos pic.twitter.com/ZXe4zszmCv — OverpassLightBrigade (@OLBLightBrigade) February 13, 2017

Massive crowd coming up the 6th st. bridge right now. This is amazing. #daywithoutlatinos pic.twitter.com/L9pV4EMdik — FIELHOUSTON (@FIELHouston) February 13, 2017

"We will not allow our people to be deported or banned!" #daywithoutlatinos pic.twitter.com/S87b9foDPd — Voces de la Frontera (@voces_milwaukee) February 13, 2017

"We want to set an example for the the nation of workers defending their rights" #daywithoutlatinos #StopClarke pic.twitter.com/V4tBTw608V — Voces de la Frontera (@voces_milwaukee) February 13, 2017