The Women’s March on Washington drew at least 500,000 people to the nation’s capital on Saturday (January 21) to rally in the aftermath of the inauguration. Now, one of the organizers is being attacked by conservative websites boasting headlines like “Organizer For DC Women’s March, Linda Sarsour Is Pro Sharia Law With Ties to Hamas,” “The Anti-Semite Who Organized the ‘Women’s March on Washington’” and “The Muslim Veil, Not Pink Pussy Cap Was The Real Symbol Behind Big Women’s March.”

But people around the world are sticking up for the Muslim, Palestinian-American racial justice and civil rights activist, making #IMarchWithLinda trend on Twitter.

We are proud to have @lsarsour as our co-chair. We will always have her back. #IMarchWithLinda pic.twitter.com/YyF4DEmxZ4 — Women's March (@womensmarch) January 23, 2017

#IMarchWithLinda so if you're coming for her, you're coming for all of us and trust me, you REALLY don't want to do that. pic.twitter.com/SXO1y1jDDS — Vince Warren (@VinceWarren) January 23, 2017

We stand with @lsarsour because it is time that #women took back the internet from the alt-right troll army! #Imarchwithlinda pic.twitter.com/8vsF4MwGKW — equality labs (@EqualityLabs) January 23, 2017

#IMarchWithLinda because she is an inspiration for the kind of leadership this country needs. Compassionate, selfless, loving and inclusive. pic.twitter.com/dqTmu8v66Y — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) January 23, 2017

We will NOT stand by while white supremacists attack the fierce @lsarsour, one of the #WomensMarchOnWashington organizers. #IMarchWithLinda — SURJ NYC (@SURJNYC) January 23, 2017

#IMarchWithLinda because she is intersectional activism personified. — Phillipe Copeland (@DrAbolitionist) January 23, 2017

Watch Sarsour’s speech from the Washington, D.C. march below.



