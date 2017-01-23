The Women’s March on Washington drew at least 500,000 people to the nation’s capital on Saturday (January 21) to rally in the aftermath of the inauguration. Now, one of the organizers is being attacked by conservative websites boasting headlines like “Organizer For DC Women’s March, Linda Sarsour Is Pro Sharia Law With Ties to Hamas,” “The Anti-Semite Who Organized the ‘Women’s March on Washington’” and “The Muslim Veil, Not Pink Pussy Cap Was The Real Symbol Behind Big Women’s March.”

But people around the world are sticking up for the Muslim, Palestinian-American racial justice and civil rights activist, making #IMarchWithLinda trend on Twitter.

 

Watch Sarsour’s speech from the Washington, D.C. march below.


 

Tags: 
Muslim Affairs
Women's March on Washington
Linda Sarsour
Islamophobia