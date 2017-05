On May 4, 2017, Republicans in Congress moved a huge step closer to their wish to repeal the Affordable Care Act, commonly referred to as “Obamacare.” The body voted 217 to 213 to adopt the American Health Care Act of 2017 (AHCA).

As the five-minute voting period ended, members could be heard singing, “Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey-ey, goodbye.”

Watch the debate and the vote here, via C-Span.

Next up: The Senate will debate and vote on the latest version of the AHCA.