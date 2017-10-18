Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set to testify before the Senate Committee on the Judiciary today (October 18). NPR reports that the nine Democratic members of the committee will use the oversight hearing to drill the Department of Justice head on several topics, including his civil rights policy reversals—like denying labor protections to transgender people—and his “law and order” stances, like his directive to federal prosecutors to use mandatory minimum sentencing guidelines that disproportionately impact people of color.

The hearing starts at 10 a.m. ET. Watch it live above, courtesy of PBS NewsHour.