The Roots members Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter and Damon “Tuba Gooding Jr.” Bryson took a rare break from their “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” gig to perform for NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series today (October 30).

The three Roots, accompanied by six horn players and fellow Philadelphian Bilal, squeezed into the space behind the series’ namesake desk to perform “It Ain’t Fair.” The song, which the group recorded for the “Detroit” movie soundtrack, speaks to the film’s themes of police racism and unrest. The group previously performed the song with a full orchestra on “The Tonight Show.” This performance keeps the intensity, despite the pared down personnel.

Watch the performance above via NPR.