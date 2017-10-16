Marvel just made the wait for Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther” film, which premieres February 16, a little more bearable by releasing a new poster and official trailer (above) today (October 16).

Bringing a brand new #BlackPanther poster to you 1st! We hit theaters Feb 16, but you can check out the new trailer from @marvelstudios NOW. pic.twitter.com/KFbA9A9cG8 — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) October 16, 2017



The follow-up to a teaser that debuted during this summer’s NBA Finals opens with panoramic shots of the Kingdom of Wakanda’s natural beauty and technological prowess. The rest of the trailer depicts its new king T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) as he becomes Black Panther, donning the character’s high-tech black bodysuit for challenges including walking up a skyscraper, removing an SUV’s wheel by hand and deflecting machine gun fire.

The clip also includes the first voice appearance of Black Panther’s principal adversary, Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan). Other previously announced cast members—Danai Gurira as Okoye, leader of Wakanda’s all-women Dora Milaje special forces squad; Lupita Nyong’o as Dora Milaje member and T’Challa’s love interest Nakia; and Angela Bassett as his mother, Ramonda—also feature in the trailer.

Bustle reports that the whole trailer plays over a previously unreleased mash-up of Gil Scott Heron’s ”The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” and Vince Staples’ “BagBak.”

Fans and colleagues enthusiastically greeted the release of the poster and trailer by turning #BlackPanther into a Twitter trending topic: ​

King Coogler has not come to play with you. He’s come to put in work. And change the same old game. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/spaxIUxUQ5 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 16, 2017