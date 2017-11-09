Tony Award-winning actor and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda announced a new philanthropic initiative that will give $2.5 million to Puerto Rico-based agencies working on Hurricane Maria relief.

NBC News reported Tuesday (November 7) that the Puerto Rican-descended “Hamilton” creator is partnering with the Hispanic Federation to issue grants of $25,000 to $100,000 to 25 local organizations. Miranda told NBC News and other media outlets that an additional seven organizations already received $100,000 from the Federation’s new $2.5 million “Amanece/Road to Recovery” fund. The website for the fund, whose Spanish name means “dawn” in English, says that funds will go to organizations working in five recovery areas: housing, agriculture, workforce development, energy and communications infrastructure, and environmental self-sufficiency.

“The road to recovery in Puerto Rico is not a simple one nor is it one that relies solely on aid from the American government on the mainland,” Miranda said during a press conference, as quoted by the New York Daily News/The Associated Press. “Together, we will cultivate, fund and execute practical and actionable solutions to kickstart and continue the island’s road to recovery for years to come.”

NBC News notes that Miranda’s father, Luis Miranda, founded the Hispanic Federation 25 years ago with the goal of financially supporting organizations working with Latinx communities.

Time/The Associated Press published a video yesterday (November 8) that shows Miranda distributing food to residents in San Juan during his visit to Puerto Rico:



The new fund is the latest of Miranda’s efforts—including the benefit single, “Almost Like Praying”—to aid the millions of Puerto Ricans still living without electricity, water and other necessities in the aftermath of Hurricanes Maria and Irma.

Miranda’s visit coincides with reports that he will return to his title “Hamilton” role for a 2019 run of performances in Puerto Rico. “When I last visited the island, a few weeks before Hurricane Maria, I had made a commitment to not only bring the show to Puerto Rico but also return again to the title role,” Miranda told Variety. “In the aftermath of Maria, we decided to expedite the announcement of the project to send a bold message that Puerto Rico will recover and be back in business, stronger than ever.”