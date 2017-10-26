The Kellogg Company promised to update the box of one of its cereals following accusations that its illustration is racist.

USA Today reported yesterday (October 25) that the Michigan-based food manufacturer apologized for a Corn Pops box with a cartoon depicting anthropomorphic Corn Pops in a shopping mall. The Corn Pops all look nearly identical—yellow shading and few or no clothes—except for one noticeably daker one, dressed in a blue uniform and pushing a power washer.

Author Saladin Ahmed tweeted the illustration and a close up of the brown corn pop:

hey @KelloggsUS why is literally the only brown corn pop on the whole cereal box the janitor? this is teaching kids racism. pic.twitter.com/Nh7M7IFawW — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) October 24, 2017

yes its a tiny thing, but when you see your kid staring at this over breakfast and realize millions of other kids are doing the same… — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) October 24, 2017



Kellogg’s apologized via its corporate Twitter account:

Kellogg is committed to diversity & inclusion. We did not intend to offend – we apologize. The artwork is updated & will be in stores soon. — Kellogg’s (@KelloggsUS) October 24, 2017



Company spokesperson Kris Charles reiterated the apology in a statement to USA Today: “We take feedback very seriously, and it was never our intention to offend anyone. We apologize sincerely.” Charles said that the cereal giant has already redesigned the box.