The Kellogg Company promised to update the box of one of its cereals following accusations that its illustration is racist.

USA Today reported yesterday (October 25) that the Michigan-based food manufacturer apologized for a Corn Pops box with a cartoon depicting anthropomorphic Corn Pops in a shopping mall. The Corn Pops all look nearly identical—yellow shading and few or no clothes—except for one noticeably daker one, dressed in a blue uniform and pushing a power washer.

Author Saladin Ahmed tweeted the illustration and a close up of the brown corn pop:


Kellogg’s apologized via its corporate Twitter account:


Company spokesperson Kris Charles reiterated the apology in a statement to USA Today: “We take feedback very seriously, and it was never our intention to offend anyone. We apologize sincerely.” Charles said that the cereal giant has already redesigned the box.

