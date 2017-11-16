Jordan Peele transitioned from successful comedy star to critical and box office hit filmmaker with thriller “Get Out.” The movie’s most horrific moments draw from the real racist terror that Black people experience every day.

That explains why Peele reacted with this tweet when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) listed “Get Out” as a comedy for Golden Globes Awards voters’ consideration:

‘Get Out’ is a documentary. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) November 15, 2017



Peele elaborated on his response during a press event for the movie in New York City yesterday (November 15). “What the movie is about is not funny,” he said, as quoted by IndieWire. “I’ve had many Black people come up to me and say, ‘Man, this is the movie we’ve been talking about for a while, and you did it.’ That’s a very powerful thing. For that to be put in a smaller box than it deserves is where the controversy comes from.”

“I think the issue here is that the movie subverts the idea of all genres,” he continued. “Call it what you want, but the movie is an expression of my truth, my experience, the experiences of a lot of Black people, and minorities. Anyone who feels like the other. Any conversation that limits what it can be is putting it in a box.”

IndieWire notes that while “Get Out” distributor Universal Studios submitted the movie for HFPA consideration as a comedy, the HFPA determines the film’s actual category. Peele told the audience that he played no role in the submission process. “I think it was just submitted [by the studio],” he said.

The HFPA, which has not yet publicly commented on the controversy, will announce Golden Globes nominees on December 11. The awards ceremony airs January 7, 2018, on NBC.