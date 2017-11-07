It’s been one year since President Donald Trump lost the popular vote, but won the support of the Electoral College. Today (November 7), citizens around the country have the opportunity to vote in elections that matter just as much, be they for local ballot measures or governors. It can be difficult to navigate elections that come with little fanfare, but we have you covered with this quick primer for casting your vote.

Where do you vote?

Nonprofit, nonpartisan Vote.org has a state-by-state guide to finding out where you are registered to vote, how to get there and what you need to bring with you to gain access to the booth.

What are you voting for?

This could be your chance to weigh in on everything from school board seats, to new levies, to who will run your state. Head to League of Women Voters Education Fund’s Vote411.org for a personalized ballot so you can read up on the contests before you arrive at your polling place.

What should you do if someone tries to keep you from voting?

If you are intimidated or harassed inside or outside your assigned polling place, contact nonpartisan voter protection coalition Election Protection at 866.OUR.VOTE (866.687.8683). If you need help in Spanish, call NALEO Educational Fund’s 1-888-VE-Y-VOTA (888.839.8682). An get assistance in Bengali, Cantonese, Hindi, Korean, Mandarin, Tagalog, Urdu and Vietnamese via Asian and Pacific Islander American Votes’ 1-888-API-VOTE (888.274.8683).