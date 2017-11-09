Apu Nahasapeemapetilon sounds like no Desi person I know.

Sure, a lot of the South Asian immigrants in my life have accents. Some of them are very distinctive, betraying evidence of their upbringing or region of origin that people outside our diaspora wouldn’t recognize. But none that I’ve ever met—no loved one, colleague or even convenience store owner—speak with the sing-song melody and lodged-in-the-throat vowels of the Kwik-E-Mart proprietor on “The Simpsons.”

Hari Kondabolu agrees. As he explained in a 2012 segment (below) from “Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell,” “Apu” actually sounds like “a White guy doing an impression of a White guy making fun of my father.”

Kondabolu hits the truth on the nose. Throughout the popular animated series’ 29 seasons, Apu has amplified the toxic stereotype of South Asian immigrants as inherently subservient and stupid. And the man who voices that character, Hank Azaria, is White.

Azaria’s portrayal highlights a key challenge for people of color in mainstream entertainment: We rarely, if ever, get the chance to represent our reality to audiences who use characters like Apu to inform their worldview. Kondabolu carries this premise from his “Totally Biased” segment into “The Problem with Apu,” a new hour-long documentary that airs November 19 on truTV.

Kondabolu’s documentary explores how the one-dimensional Apu character, which predates the current wave of Desi-driven projects by nearly 30 years, still torments South Asian-Americans. His interviews with over a dozen Desi public personalities such as Aziz Ansari (“Master of None”), Sakina Jaffrey (“House of Cards”) and Kal Penn (“House”) point to just how many of our fellow Desis have lived with that torment throughout their upbringing. For instance, one segment compiles various stars’ personal experiences with racist harassment that referenced Apu. Here are a few telling excerpts:

“I’m driving with my dad as a little kid, and someone [honks their car horn] and goes, ‘Oh hey’—and they’re doing the Indian voice—‘Hey, I need to get another Slurpee! Can you tell me where the Kwik-E-Mart is? Thank you, come again!’ And they drive off.”—Aziz Ansari “I remember, in seventh grade, being bullied by this guy who would speak to me with Apu’s accent, or the accent that he thought all Indians spoke with.”—Vivek Murthy, former U.S. surgeon general “We lived next to 7-11, and there was always this sense of, ‘Oh please, don’t let it be an Indian person working behind the counter, because if it is, my friends are going to do the Apu thing.’”—Maulik Pancholy (“30 Rock”)

The animated character’s presence didn’t just affect these entertainers’ upbringings. In one segment, Kondabolu explains how the entertainment industry coerces real South Asian actors into using Apu’s exaggerated accent in hollow bit parts. Several Desi performers discuss how this stereotyping affected their own careers: