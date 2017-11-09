“Fresh Off the Boat” executive producer and writer Sanjay Shah will explore the culture clash between first- and second-generation immigrants in a new series with 20th Century Fox.

Deadline reported yesterday (November 8) that Fox ordered a series pilot for “Model Minorities,” Shah’s scripted comedy series that he co-developed with “Portlandia” creator Jonathan Krisel. Shah will write the series, which Deadline says “follows a highly educated but struggling Indian-American who moves in with his uneducated, but rich, immigrant cousin.” No deatils are available on the show’s cast.

Shah will also executive produce the series, and he recently signed an overall deal with the network. His first major writing gig was on “King of the Hill,” and his resume also includes writing and producing stints on “Cougar Town,” “Enlisted” and “1600 Penn.”