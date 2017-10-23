The National Football League (NFL) announced yesterday (October 22) that Justin Timberlake will headline Super Bowl LII’s halftime show on February 4, 2018. The singer’s set takes place nearly 14 years after he shared the halftime stage with Janet Jackson and exposed most of her breast to nearly 90 million viewers by ripping off a piece of her clothing. As Rolling Stone reported, in the so-called “Nipplegate” aftermath, Jackson suffered an immediate and disproportionate backlash. Timberlake, not so much.

Jackson’s loyal fans have not forgotten how the NFL and media unfairly punished a Black woman for a White man’s transgressions, using the hashtag #JusticeForJanet to denounce Timberlake’s new gig. Here are seven tweets that summarize the grievances: 

One fan started a Change.org petition to stop Timberlake’s performance. The petition page suggests that the NFL banned Jackson from ever playing, which an NFL spokesperson denied to CNN

Jackson has not publicly commented on Timberlake or her fans. An anonymous source told Entertainment Tonight that she would consider performing if Timberlake offered an invitation. 

