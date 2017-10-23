The National Football League (NFL) announced yesterday (October 22) that Justin Timberlake will headline Super Bowl LII’s halftime show on February 4, 2018. The singer’s set takes place nearly 14 years after he shared the halftime stage with Janet Jackson and exposed most of her breast to nearly 90 million viewers by ripping off a piece of her clothing. As Rolling Stone reported, in the so-called “Nipplegate” aftermath, Jackson suffered an immediate and disproportionate backlash. Timberlake, not so much.

Jackson’s loyal fans have not forgotten how the NFL and media unfairly punished a Black woman for a White man’s transgressions, using the hashtag #JusticeForJanet to denounce Timberlake’s new gig. Here are seven tweets that summarize the grievances:

White privilege is at an all time high. #JusticeforJanet — Bianca (@NaturaLee_Bee) October 23, 2017

@jtimberlake white men can get away with things a black women will be endlessly & unfairly persecuted for. #justiceforjanet @JanetJackson — Prophets Of Rock (@ProphetsOfRock1) October 23, 2017

This is misogyny and white privileged at work ladies. I’m not worried cause majority isn’t here for it #JusticeForJanet — ً (@LuxxSOCIAL) October 23, 2017

Tupac said it best on his Makaveli album, White Man’z World, It hard being a Black Woman in this white man’z world #justiceforjanet — Mrs. Naomi Webb (@NaomiSandersWeb) October 23, 2017

Until Janet is given an apology by the NFL and Justin Timberlake I won’t be watching the Super Bowl Halftime show #JusticeForJanet pic.twitter.com/lmW1huGwya — Andre (@hivelite) October 23, 2017

#JusticeForJanet she deserves a chance for a league 75% Black. If she had been White-no problem! — Joyce Robinson (@KEJER03) October 23, 2017

The only icon. The legend. The Aspiration. The blueprint. The one who NEVER WAIVERS and NEVER BACKS DOWN.The true Phoenix #JusticeForJanet pic.twitter.com/creGNhv20X — UnbreakableJanFam (@janfam_) October 23, 2017

One fan started a Change.org petition to stop Timberlake’s performance. The petition page suggests that the NFL banned Jackson from ever playing, which an NFL spokesperson denied to CNN.

Jackson has not publicly commented on Timberlake or her fans. An anonymous source told Entertainment Tonight that she would consider performing if Timberlake offered an invitation.