Tiffany Haddish became a household name when she played party-loving Dina in this year’s box office hit comedy, “Girls Trip.” This Saturday (November 11), the actress and standup comedian will host “Saturday Night Live” (“SNL”) for the first time.

Haddish is the first Black female standup comedian to host the late-night sketch program in its entire 42-year run. She made her television debut with a 2006 standup performance on TV One’s “Who’s Got Jokes?” She later performed on “Def Comedy Jam” and “The Arsenio Hall Show” while building her TV and film acting resume. Haddish preceded her “Girls Trip” performance with prominent supporting roles in “The Carmichael Show,” “Real Husbands of Hollywood” and “Keanu.”

Showtime aired Haddish’s first full-length stand-up special, “She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood,” earlier this year. Haddish uses the special to examine some of her most traumatic experiences—including homelessness, being shuffled between foster families, dealing wtih abusive boyfriends—with a raw mix of vulnerability and relentless humor.

For both the uninitiated and the “we knew her when” crowd, we present these five performance and talk show clips to prepare you for Saturday’s hilarity:

“Groupon Swamp Tour”



Haddish discusses the hijinks that ensued when she smoked marijuana and went on a Louisiana swamp tour with “Girls Trip” co-star Jada Pinkett Smith and her husband Will Smith during this “Jimmy Kimmel Live” appearance. “Why You Be Lying?” In this “She Ready!” clip, Haddish describes what happened when she found out her boyfriend cheated on her.

“My Body is Like an Expensive House”

In this performance on “Snoop Dogg Presents: The Bad Girls of Comedy,” Haddish discusses her grandmother’s interesting metaphors about lecherous men, and the trials and tribulations of oral sex.

“On Playing ‘White Phoebe’ in Jay-Z’s ‘Friends’ Parody”

“Any chance that I get to play a White woman, I am there!” Haddish said on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” She discusses her portrayal of Phoebe in Jay-Z’s “Moonlight” music video, which reimagines “Friends” with an all-Black cast. She then describes what happened when she told a Census taker that she was White.

“Are You High?”

Haddish confronts a visibly stoned audience member during this short standup clip.