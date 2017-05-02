Looking for ways to celebrate Cinco de May this Friday (May 5)? Twitter user Kim Silva (@MotherOfPalms) has you covered with a Twitter thread that breaks down the way revelers can actually support and celebrate the people of Mexico.

“It is important to the Mexican community to no longer be treated as a caricature. We are more than a marketing tactic for companies when at the moment people are wanting a wall to be built,” the Mexican early childhood educator said in an interview with Colorlines. “If the ways that the Mexican community is impacted regarding education, immigration and employment had the same amount of spotlight as ‘Cinco de Drinko,’ it could truly make a difference.”

She breaks down how you can make that difference in the thread below, which she started on May 1. Read it, then get busy.

For non mexicans that wanna participate in 5 de mayo i got yall. This is a thread of how yall can do it 😉 — Botanical Babe™ (@motherofpalms) May 1, 2017

Donate to Border Angelshttps://t.co/fjHGUeD41o — Botanical Babe™ (@motherofpalms) May 1, 2017

Donate to Alerta Migratoria NC https://t.co/M7rpWNNRfr — Botanical Babe™ (@motherofpalms) May 1, 2017

Donate to Farmworker Justice https://t.co/O14KKMg7KE — Botanical Babe™ (@motherofpalms) May 1, 2017

Donate to Migrant Farmworkers Assistance Fundhttps://t.co/ePbmNBVLMP — Botanical Babe™ (@motherofpalms) May 1, 2017

Donate to the Immigrant Youth Coalition https://t.co/1yzhic8j6M — Botanical Babe™ (@motherofpalms) May 1, 2017

Google: daca donation and pick a person's donation fund to add to — Botanical Babe™ (@motherofpalms) May 1, 2017

Donate to School for Chiapashttps://t.co/H2EB04KZYk — Botanical Babe™ (@motherofpalms) May 1, 2017

Donate to La Red Casas del Migrante Scalabrinihttps://t.co/aq0CD3PV6u — Botanical Babe™ (@motherofpalms) May 1, 2017

Donate to Puente Arizonahttps://t.co/kzMKixm5Nf — Botanical Babe™ (@motherofpalms) May 1, 2017

Donate to Detention Watch Network https://t.co/OoGMsrJows — Botanical Babe™ (@motherofpalms) May 1, 2017

Call your representatives and let them know that you want an end to deportations — Botanical Babe™ (@motherofpalms) May 2, 2017

When people from your community are at detention centers call and ask for them to be released — Botanical Babe™ (@motherofpalms) May 2, 2017

Find out ways to uplift the immigrant and refugee community — Botanical Babe™ (@motherofpalms) May 2, 2017