Having a tough week? Look into the eyes of 2017 Gerber Baby Riley Shines and you will forget all about it for one brief, joyful moment. The 7-month-old baby beat out 110,000 other tots to represent the children’s food brand. For his adorable trouble, he wins $50,000 and $1,500 in clothing.

“Originally, my husband laughed at me for entering the contest because there were so many submissions! Now, we have the opportunity to start a college fund for our beautiful baby boy,” Riley’s mom, Kristen Shines said in a statement released yesterday (January 26). “Riley brings such joy to our family with his infectious laugh and big, gummy smile, and we can’t wait to share that joy with the rest of the world! We are truly honored to be joining the Gerber family.”

The contest is in its seventh year, and Riley is not the first baby of color to win. Last year, Isla Welch became the first Asian-American winner. And in 2012, Latinx tot Mary Jane Montoya held the title.

Watch Riley hold court in the People.com video below.

(H/t NBC News)