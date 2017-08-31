The organizers behind the Women’s March are keeping the momentum going this fall with the Women’s Convention, a gathering designed to bring thousands of women, femmes and the people who care for them together to prepare for the 2018 midterm elections.

Participants will gather in Detroit from October 27 through 29 for workshops, forums and strategy sessions aimed at intersectional movement building. Speakers have not yet been announced, but according to the website, organizers will “bring together first time activists and movement leaders” who are interested in “working towards collective liberation for women of all races, ethnicities, ages, disabilities, sexual identities, gender expressions, immigration statuses, religious faiths and economic statuses.”

Registration is $295 for adults and $125 for youth and students, but the group is working to raise $500,000 to cover scholarships for those who can’t otherwise access the conference, with priority reserved for people from Detroit, queer people of color and others from underrepresented communities.

Head over to WomensConvention.com for more information.