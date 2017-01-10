A number of Donald Trump’s federal agency appointees will appear before various Senate committees this week. The Office of Government Ethics has raised concerns about the fact that many nominees have not completed the ethics review—a situation that has apparently not occurred in the office’s four decades. In fact, the confirmation hearing for Betsy DeVos, the nominee for the education secretary, has been rescheduled to next week, on January 17, due to an unfinished ethics review. Stay tuned for a wrap-up of select hearings later this week.
Today, January 10
Attorney General of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ)
Nominee: Senator Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.)
Time: Sessions began testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee at 9:30 this morning.
Duties: The U.S. attorney general leads the department charged with enforcing and administering the nation's laws. Previous attorneys general have taken up voting rights, fairness in criminal sentencing, hate crimes and police violence.
Where to Watch: CSPAN.com, judiciary.senate.gov
Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
Nominee: Retried Marine General John F. Kelly
Time: Starting at 3:30 p.m., Kelly will appear before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs.
Duties: The homeland security secretary runs the department on the front lines of border security, transportation, disaster management and immigration enforcement.
Where to Watch: USA Today
Wednesday, January 11
Attorney General, Day Two
Nominee: Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.)
Time: Supporting and opposing witnesses for Sessions are expected to testify starting at 9:30 a.m.
Where to Watch: judiciary.senate.gov, CSPAN.com
Secretary of State
Nominee: Rex Tillerson, former CEO of ExxonMobil
Time: 9:15 a.m, before Senate Committee on Foreign Relations
Duties: The Secretary of State advises the President on foreign policy issues and representing the United States’ interests globally.
Where to Watch: CSPAN.com
Director of the CIA
Nominee: Rep. Michael R. Pompeo (R-Kan.)
Time: 10 a.m., before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence
Duties: The director of the CIA is responsible for directing and coordinating the collection of national intelligence information and data, and providing national security intelligence to policymakers.
Where to Watch: The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence may have a live video feed.
Secretary of the Department of Transportation (DOT)
Nominee: Elaine Chao, former secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor under George W. Bush and wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
Time: 10:15 a.m., before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation
Duties: DOT regulates America’s infrastructure and use of roads, air and sea-based travel.
Where to Watch: commerce.senate.gov
Thursday, January 12
Secretary of Department of Defense (DOD)
Nominee: James N. Mattis, retired Marine General
Time: 9:30 a.m., before the Senate Committee on Armed Services
Duties: The Secretary of Defense manages the military and civilian forces in the United States and advises the President on matters of defense.
Where to Watch: C-SPAN.com
Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)
Nominee: Retired brain surgeon and former Republican presidential candidate Benjamin Carson
Time: 10 a.m., before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing & Urban Affairs
Duties: HUD enforces fair housing laws and supports affordable housing and community development resources for low-income communities.
Where to Watch: banking.senate.gov
Secretary of Commerce
Nominee: Wilbur Ross Jr., investor and banker
Time: 10 a.m., before the Senate Commerce Committee
Duties: The commerce secretary advises the President on business matters and oversees programs that spur job creation and economic growth.
Where To Watch: C-SPAN.com
