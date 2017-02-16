With immigration raids on the rise and President Trump vowing to push his “Muslim Ban” through the court system, many people of color are feeling the pressure of the new administration. Today (February 16), they pushed back via #DayWithoutImmigrants protests. Immigrants across the country called off work and kept their children home from school to show exactly what this nation would be without their contributions. Here are videos and photos from today’s actions.
Exactly. #DayWithoutImmigrants #DiaSinInmigrantes @undocumedia pic.twitter.com/uiOR1FrTdE
— Paulina Vera (@Pnvera) February 16, 2017
Thousands marching to downtown #Chicago for #ChiStrikesBack protest. #DayWithoutImmigrants pic.twitter.com/utfBdWzole
— Tyler LaRiviere (@TylerLaRiviere) February 16, 2017
#DayWithoutImmigrants march in downtown #stpaul #Minnesota pic.twitter.com/3GFQ0ngrQB
— Cari Ness Nesje (@cariness) February 16, 2017
#Boston colleges, hospitals, restaurants, hotels, tourism, IT can't run w/o immigrants. Their success is our success. #DayWithoutImmigrants pic.twitter.com/qd6AxQ9fZ2
— Tito Jackson (@titojackson) February 16, 2017
Marching up lacaca in #austin #DayWithoutImmigrants pic.twitter.com/FVoFowC81P
— Ashley Theissen (@AshleyTheissen) February 16, 2017
Learning Black Immigrant history from Sylvie Bello of Cameroon American Council @camamercouncil #DC #DayWithoutImmigrants #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/zgx2CFHKKe
— The Task Force (@TheTaskForce) February 16, 2017
San Francisco City Hall #BodegaStrike #BodegaProtest#YemeniStrikeCA#WeAreNotillegal#Strike4Democracy #DayWithoutImmigrants #NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/6iObTamaYj
— Steve Rhodes (@tigerbeat) February 16, 2017
"My parents aren't criminals, they're workers," one sign reads at a protest in Atlanta for #DayWithoutImmigrants pic.twitter.com/YTmCFqn870
— Annie Rose Ramos (@Annie_Rose23) February 16, 2017
@ACLU this is what my ESL classroom looks like on a #DayWithoutImmigrants#NoBanNoWallNoRaids pic.twitter.com/Mu8wS8sryb
— Eoin O'Shannon (@eoinstein) February 16, 2017
