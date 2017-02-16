With immigration raids on the rise and President Trump vowing to push his “Muslim Ban” through the court system, many people of color are feeling the pressure of the new administration. Today (February 16), they pushed back via #DayWithoutImmigrants protests. Immigrants across the country called off work and kept their children home from school to show exactly what this nation would be without their contributions. Here are videos and photos from today’s actions.

"My parents aren't criminals, they're workers," one sign reads at a protest in Atlanta for #DayWithoutImmigrants pic.twitter.com/YTmCFqn870 — Annie Rose Ramos (@Annie_Rose23) February 16, 2017